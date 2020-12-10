Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of VRNT opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

