Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Verint Systems stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 235.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

