Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

