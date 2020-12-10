Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.79 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

