Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $123,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

