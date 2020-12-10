Zacks: Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conformis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 130.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

