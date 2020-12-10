Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.