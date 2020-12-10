Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 197.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.