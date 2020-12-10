Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shares of HES stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hess by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.