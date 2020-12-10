Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

