11,847 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,694,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

