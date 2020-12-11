1,327 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Trade Desk by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its position in The Trade Desk by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock worth $26,704,331. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $917.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $757.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.99, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $934.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

