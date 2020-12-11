136,151 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.