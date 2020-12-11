140166 Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Neutral

140166 downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $246.16 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Accenture by 82.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Accenture by 15.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

