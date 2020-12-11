15,000 Shares in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

