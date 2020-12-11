160,365 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,898,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $154.69 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

