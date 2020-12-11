20,000 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 149.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Xencor stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

