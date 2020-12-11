57,732 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 987,207 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 91.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 75,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 193,508 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

