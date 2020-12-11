AB Science’s (ABSCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
AB Science stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. AB Science has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.94.
About AB Science
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.