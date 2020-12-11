AB Science’s (ABSCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AB Science stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. AB Science has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Get AB Science alerts:

About AB Science

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.