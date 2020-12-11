ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of ACCO Brands worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACCO Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at $904,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

