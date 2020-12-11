Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Aegion has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $590.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aegion by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aegion by 204.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

