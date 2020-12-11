Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Downgraded by Investec to “Sell”

Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGKF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aggreko has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

