AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.