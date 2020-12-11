AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

AIB Group stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

