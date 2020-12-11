Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.25.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.83. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

