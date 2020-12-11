Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

