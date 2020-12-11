Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $25.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI opened at $16.70 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.