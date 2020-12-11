Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $35.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,784 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,593,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.