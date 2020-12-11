Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock opened at C$12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.69. The firm has a market cap of C$512.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.55%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

