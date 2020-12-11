Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target reduced by Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 911,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.