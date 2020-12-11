Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of ABEV opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.
