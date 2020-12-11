Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $220,050.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,943.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameresco stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

