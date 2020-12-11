Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

