Analyzing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 6.36 $19.26 million $2.15 56.52 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $119.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 3.50% 8.55% 5.28% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

