Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Apache worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $16.50 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

