APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.50

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 49554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. ValuEngine cut APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 628,969 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,511,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

