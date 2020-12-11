APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

APi Group (NYSE:APG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. APi Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of APG stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. APi Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

