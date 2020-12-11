ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Sells $21,221.64 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $21,221.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,165.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $237,199.30.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

