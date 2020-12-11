Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.42 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

