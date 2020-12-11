Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $64.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

