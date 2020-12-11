Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Director David M. Mott Acquires 170,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARDX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $83,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

