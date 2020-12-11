Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARDS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

