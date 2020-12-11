Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.50 at Scotiabank

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.60. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

