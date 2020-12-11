Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. ValuEngine raised Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10. Arkema has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

