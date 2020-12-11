Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAIC opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 79.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $62,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

