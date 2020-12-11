Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.05 million.Asana also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.21 EPS.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

