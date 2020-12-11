Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.05 million.Asana also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.21 EPS.
Shares of Asana stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11.
Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
