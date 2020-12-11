AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 78.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

