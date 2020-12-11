Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

