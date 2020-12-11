AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AN opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

