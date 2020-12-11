AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $13.29 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.36. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.44 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,137.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,268.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,160.30.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

